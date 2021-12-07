Claris Fay Hicks, 71, of White City, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021.
She was born in Mortons Gap, on July 16, 1950 to the late Boydie and Gordie Mae Baker.
Mrs. Hicks was of the Baptist faith. She had worked at Enroe Shirt Factory, Mortons Gap truck stop, and was a babysitter. She loved her nieces and nephews, and her cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Donald Hicks and her niece, Candy Parker.
Mrs. Hicks is survived by her adopted son, Billy Pride, of White City; three sisters, June Vandiver, Ann Baglin and her husband, John, and Carolyn Baker, all of White City; three brothers, James Baker and his wife, Lisa, of Richland, Goebel Baker, of White City, and Edward Baker and his wife, Tammy, of Dawson Springs; four adopted grandchildren, Kal-El Pride, Ryker Pride, Ann-Mychal Martin, and Royce Martin; and nieces and nephews, Rena Richardson, Amy Marlow, Joseph Baker, Maegean Martin, Autumn Pride, Jacob Baker, Heath Baker, Amber Baker, and Chelsea Smith; and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with the Rev. Derrick Rogers officiating and burial to follow at Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 12 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Billy Pride, Cory Richardson, Brandon Martin, Kyle Richardson, Kal-El Pride, and Brandon Richardson. Honorary pallbearer will be Ryker Pride.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
