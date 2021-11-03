Katherine Louise Cain Wise was born Nov. 6, 1921, to Robert Morris Cain and Mary A. Gary Cain in Redfield, Iowa. In 1934, she, along with her parents and sister, Roberta C. Hinton, moved to Morganfield. Katherine married Noel V. Wise Sr. on Nov. 6, 1940 — her 19th birthday. Their first child, Robert Charles, arrived December 1941 followed by Noel Vincent Wise Jr. in October 1949 and in December 1961, Barbara Ann (Messamore.)
Katherine Cain Wise passed away Oct. 29, 2021, one week prior to her 100th birthday at the Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home in Rudledge, Tennessee, where she received loving care. Previously, she lived in Paducah.
Katherine was employed in a variety of businesses beginning at her father’s pharmacy, then Camp Breckenridge in Morganfield, the Courier-Press in Evansville, Indiana, the Dawson Springs Progress and for 16 years, a teller at Commercial Bank of Dawson Springs. In 1961, she was employed as reservation clerk at Pennyrile State Park in Dawson Springs, where she was later promoted to business manager and then park manager. Katherine transferred to Kenlake in 1981, retiring as business manager in 1987.
Katherine attended St. Thomas Catholic Church in Paducah, volunteered at Lourdes (Mercy Health) Hospital, was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Kentucky Dogwood Good Sams Camping Club. She was honored by the “Friends of Pennyrile” to have a lighted “Snowflake” installed outside the lodge during the Christmas holiday season.
Preceding her in death are her parents; sister Roberta C. Hinton; husband Noel V. Wise Sr.; brother-in-law Keith Hinton; and daughter-in-law Virginia A. Wise.
Katherine is survived by Robert (Bob) C. (Bettyann) Wise, Noel V. (Vince) Wise and Barbara Ann Wise Messamore (Reuben); grandchildren Mark Wise, Melissa Green, Lee Wise and Matthew Messamore; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Katherine Louise Wise will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with Father David Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to St. Thomas More, Lourdes Volunteers or charity of your choice.
