Carolyn Sue Darrow, 69, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. She was born Nov. 14, 1953, in Madisonville to the late Charles and Christine Messamore. Carolyn was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Christian Tabernacle Church for 49 years. She enjoyed cooking and cake decorating, but her grandchildren and great-grandchild were her passion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Darrow, and her son, Danny Darrow.
She is survived by three sons, Eddie (Pam) Darrow, Eric (Cassandra) Darrow, and Ethan Darrow; three sisters, Gail (Jerry) Huddleston, Betty (Frankie) Frashure, and Crystal (Jeremy) Hodges; along with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home-Madisonville Chapel, with Bro. Howard Tingle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Wooten, Greyson Darrow, Jordan Darrow, Landon Darrow, Jeremy Huddleston, and Matthew Messamore.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.