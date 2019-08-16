Daniel Joseph Hines, 67, of Madisonville, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 24, 1952, in Boston, MA to the late Daniel C. Hines and Georgiana Briggs Hines. Daniel loved his dog, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends.
He is survived by three children, Kori (Dustin) Cunningham of Nebo, Shannon (Quentin) Reynolds of Eureka, CA; one son, Ryan Hines of Hanson; two sisters, Gail Smith Waltham, MA and Karren Pageau of Hudson, New Hampshire; and six grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Mr. Bobby Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Evansville. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
