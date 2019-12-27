Larry Dale Moore left this earth Dec. 25, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1951, to the late Christopher Columbus Moore and Dorothy Moore. Larry was known by some as "Lionel." He was a member of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
He attended Madisonville North Hopkins High School. He later attended Vocational Tech School. He worked at Goodyear, Peabody Coal, Pyro Mining, Warrick Coal, Highland Mining and was a bus driver for the Hopkins County Board of Education. He served as a member of the UMWA Union.
He loved going to church and listening to T.D. Jakes on Sundays. He also loved fishing, playing poker and working on cars.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Moore and Cynthia Stafford; and one brother, Jerry Moore.
He leaves behind, his wife of 40 years, Lillie Moore of Madisonville; children Ladrenna Slaton (Terry) of Madisonville, Larry Moore Jr. (Evelyn) of St. Peters, Missouri, Elijah-Wone Moore of Denver, Colorado, Elaysha Moore of Madisonville and Shanica Gant of Bowling Green; sisters Stella White (George) and Doris Moore both of Madisonville; brother Stephen Moore of Madisonville; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Burial will be at West Side Odd Fellows Cemetery.
