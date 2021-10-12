Barbara Ann Jennings Porter, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Graham to the late Margie Chupka and Leonard Jennings. Barbara was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church in Hanson. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and was very involved in their sports and their activities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Porter; and her infant sister, Brenda Jennings.
Survivors include her son, Timothy (Melissa) Porter of Elizabethtown; daughter Pam (Marcus) Qualls of Slaughters; sister Joyce Lewis of White Plains; brother Roger (Martha) Jennings of Hartford; granddaughters Hannah Sellers (Chris) Terry of Nashville, Tennessee, and Whitney Kathleen Schmitt of Newburgh, Indiana; grandson Hunter Sellers of Lexington; great-granddaughters Emma Schmitt, Roby Terry and Maeve Terry; great-grandson Paxton Schmitt; several step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Timothy Porter, Hunter Sellers, Chris Terry, Marcus Qualls and Bryon Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Hannah Terry and Whitney Schmitt.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Gideons International.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
