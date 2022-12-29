Daniel “Danny” Ray Churchwell, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Danny was born April 14, 1951, in Williamson, West Virginia. He was formerly employed as maintenance for Hillsborough County in Tampa, Florida. He enjoyed listening to country music.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Emma Passmore.
Survivors include his brothers, Earl “Buddy” Churchwell of Rector, Arkansas and Claude Churchwell of Charlestown, West Virginia; sisters, Shirley Cannon of Rector, Arkansas and Juanita Norman of Salt Lick; loving caregiver, Patricia Churchwell of Manitou; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
