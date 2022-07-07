Kenneth “Kelly” Earl Leggett III, 41, of North Carolina, formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
He was born August 23, 1980, in Madisonville, to Kenneth Leggett Jr. and Debra Sue Skaggs. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Kelly worked as a carnival ride operator for Strates Shows. He graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. He loved to bowl, play sports, and go camping.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Patricia Leggett of Madisonville; mother, Debra Sue Kirkwood of Dawson Springs; two sons, CPL Kenny Dale Leggett USMC, serving in California and Xavier Leggett of Mayfield, KY; three brothers, William Lee (Heather) Messamore of Dawson Springs, Jeffrey Chiles Messamore of Dawson Springs, and Jason (Jennifer) Phelps of St. Charles, KY; along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Barnett-Strother on July 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
