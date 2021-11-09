Carson Jane Parker, 16, of Providence, passed away on Thursday November 4, 2021, at her home.
Carson was born on December 1, 2004, in Henderson, the daughter of Toby Brown Parker and Michael Shay (Sophie) Parker.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Bennie Parker, and her special cousin, Elesse Parker.
Carson was a junior at Webster County High School, she enjoyed painting, sculpting, and making jewelry. She enjoyed listening to music, she loved being outside in nature, she worked at Conquistadores restaurant in Providence.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters, LaShay Parker and Gabby Breedlove, both of Providence; grandparents, Candy (Paul) Marshall, of Kuttawa; and Nora Jane Parker, of Providence; her aunts, Greta Mae Parker, Angela Parker, and her uncle, Eric Parker, several great aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday November 9, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Melton Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Robbie Townsend and Bro. Kim Hudson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.meltonfuneralhome.com.
