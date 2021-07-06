Thomas Stewart Sears, 74, of Morganfield, passed away Saturday July 3, 2021, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
He was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Herrin, Illinois, to the late Edward Carlton Sears and Dorothy Jean Stewart Sears. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Gaynor.
Mr. Sears worked as a coal mine supervisor at Old Ben Coal Company and was Civil Engineer.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Sears, of Morganfield; one daughter, Stacy (Charles) Lamb, of Springtown, Texas; three sons, Thomas Jason (Michelle) Sears, of Benton, Illinois, James Edward (Tara) Sears, of Midland, Michigan and James Jonathan (Laura) Falk, of Milton, Georgia; one sister, Carolyn Cookston, of Benton; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday July 6, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Entombment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Mausoleum in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
