Alice Louriene Paulsen, 85, of Jacksonville, Florida previously of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Saints Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, traveling, and her beloved cats.
She was born in Dunmore, to the late Herschel Poyner and Clara Wright.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Edward Paulsen; sisters, Fannie Browning, Mary McDonald, and Naydelle Taylor; and brother, Clayvol Poyner.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon (Matt) Kandra of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sandra (Paul) Burden of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mike (Jenny) Paulsen of Madisonville; one sister, Helen Vincent of Powderly; four grandchildren, Cindy Paulsen, Steven Paulsen, Alison Cooper-Christ, and Elicia Cooper-LeTendre; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Brielle.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 11, 2022, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery — West in Hopkinsville.
