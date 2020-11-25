CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Judy Ann Foster, 59, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and formerly of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 4:24 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Born July 13, 1961, in Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late Prince Lester Day and Mary Magdalene Foster. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, worked as a CNA at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville and attended Madisonville High School.
She also was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby James Foster and Lester Day.
She leaves behind to cherish loving memories her husband, James Foster of Clarksville; three sons, James (Misty) Fairrow of Madisonville and Shane (Antionette) Fairrow and James (Justice) Foster, both of Clarksville; three daughters, La’Shaundria Fairrow, Ashley (Andre) Lampkin and Colleen Foster, all of Clarksville; four brothers, Danny Day, Jerome Day and Allen Day, all of Madisonville, and Kenneth Foster of Las Vegas; two sisters, Linda Foster and Janette Lindsey, both of Clarksville; one aunt, Shirley Mae Foster of Louisville; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The Rev. Robert L. Cottoner will officiate. Burial will be in Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 1 p.m. on our Elliott Mortuary Facebook page.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be private and there will be no visitation.
Balloons will be released in her memory.
Elliott Mortuary in is in charge of her arrangements. You can go to share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
