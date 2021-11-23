Kenneth Harold McBride, 57, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family.
He was born May 31, 1964, in Humbolt, Tennessee, to Bobby Harold McBride and Nancy Carol Holden McBride. He was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Elizabeth Allen; and his daughter, Kendrea McBride.
Kenneth was a volunteer at the Richland Fire Department and the Charleston Fire Department. He was a locksmith, a hunter, and loved fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Mary McBride; his mother; his daughter, Sharon (Jimmy) Maulding; his sons, Kenneth Anthony (Kristin) McBride, Benjamin (Ashley) McBride, Jacob (Tiffany) McBride, Christopher McBride, Donovan McBride, and Darren McBride; his sisters, Debbie Pezutti and Sherry McCall; his brothers, Harlon McBride and Tony McBride; and thirteen grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Christian Tabernacle Church with the Rev. Junior Tingle officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday November 23, 2021 and 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Anthony McBride, Benjamin McBride, Jacob McBride, Donovan McBride, Darren McBride, and Morgan Pezzuti. Honorary pallbearers will be Malachi McBride, Trey Powers, and Joshua Pezzuti.
