Ronald Edward Hopper, 59, of Kuttawa, died February 7, 2022, at Lourdes Hospice in Paducah. He was employed at Hydro-Gear in Princeton.
Survivors: his father, James R. Hopper; a daughter, Tiffany (Michael) Foster; a son, Chris Hopper; a sister, Debbie (Larry) Myers; and two brothers, Tommy (Bobbie) Hopper and David (Angie) Hopper.
Graveside services: 1 p.m. Thursday at Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Beshaer Funeral Home in Dawson Springs.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
