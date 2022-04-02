Barbara Lane Eichholz, 83, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Madisonville, to the late Coy Lutz and Pauline Moore Lutz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen Eichholz in 1982; and her sister, Jo Ann Cantrell.
Barbara was a member at First Baptist Church in Madisonville where she was very involved as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Leader, Youth Choir Director, and a singer in the choir; she also participated in The Loving Kindness Dinners, and Return to Bethlehem. She was a retired teacher from South Hopkins School where she was the golf coach, led student devotions, and coordinated the yearly Christmas Programs. She participated in fundraising for the Project Graduation Program and is fondly remembered as “Nurse Goodbody”. She participated in Chrysalis, Walk to Emmaus, Great Banquet, the community band, and prison ministry.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Eichholz Brown of Clarksville, TN; her son, Scott Eichholz of Madisonville; her four grandchildren, Layne Brown, Allye Brown, Jillian Brown, and Asher Coy Eichholz; and her niece, Elisa Fay Yates of Gracey, KY.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Monday, April 4, 2022 and from 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
