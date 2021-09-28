WHITE PLAINS — Edna Marie Scott, 79, of White Plains, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 8:28 a.m. at her home. She worked at Cobbs Cap Board Mill.
Survivors include her husband, William E. “Buddy” Scott; daughters, Jeanette (Ronnie) Stanley, Beverly (Floyd) Steele, Larlee (D.D.) Linville, Ginger (Earl) Putman, Beverly (Seth) Spears, Candy (Larry) Schultz, and Julia (Jason) Camplin; son, Paul Scott; and brothers, Darrell Massey and Tracy Massey.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a face mask and that if you do not wear a face mask, please do not enter the funeral home for this visitation or service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.