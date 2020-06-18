Joyce Ann Stewart, 70, of Madisonville, died June 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville. She had worked at Baptist Health for over 50 years.
She is survived by sons Jonathan Stewart and Mark Stewart; stepchildren Wesley Stewart and Tracy Stewart; sisters Carol Castle, Glenda Reiss and Mary Wood; and brothers Kenneth Allen and Gerald Allen.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Brother Dennis Mayfield officiating and burial to follow at New Suthards Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
