Strother Duane Webster, 85 of Mortons Gap passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. Born April 17, 1935, to the late Leslie and Ilene (Lutz) Webster. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church. He worked at Warrior Coal for over 20 years, he could install pools, was a carpenter and a mechanic to name a few talents. An avid bowler and on a league at Melody Lanes for 30 years. He was extremely proud of his family and loved to be present in their lives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Webster; and sister, Gail Whitaker.
His is survived by his children, Teresa Dixon, Benita Clayton, Duana (O.D.) Camplin, and Steve (Jean) Webster; grandchildren, Tessa (Joey) Oglesby, Michelle (Bryan) Garst, Neal (Kara) Clayton, Will (Shelby) Clayton, Savanna (Jonathan) Young, and Jesse (Sami) Webster; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Shelby Holmes; and sister-in-law, Doris Wright.
Service will be held at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with Brothers Len Young, Brian Kirkwood and Bruce Higbee officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Neal and Will Clayton, Jesse Webster, Bryan Garst, Joey Oglesby and Jonathan Young. Honorary pallbearers are Marc Oglesby, Gabe Clayton, Gage Garst and Bruce Higbee.
