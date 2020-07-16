Patricia “Patsy” Joan Daugherty, 73, of Hanson, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville, on Jan. 23, 1947, to the late Thurman O. and Dorothy M. Suthard.
Mrs. Daugherty was a member of Christian Assembly in Madisonville, where she volunteered in many ways but most especially with the youth of the church, where she was known simply as Grammie. She worked as a teller for Farmers Bank and Old National Bank, where she retired as the vault teller in 2012. She loved her colleagues and her customers and still maintained close relationships with many of them until her death. Mrs. Daugherty also spent countless hours volunteering for Hanson Elementary where her daughter is employed. Her favorite ways to spend her time were being the biggest fan of her grandsons in whatever they did, spending time with her family, checking on and caring for those in need, and loving Jesus and people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger Franklin Daugherty in 2007.
Mrs. Daugherty is survived by her daughter, Amy Lou Daugherty Polley and her husband, Doy, of Hanson; one sister, Barbara Lamb and her husband, Buck, of Madisonville; one brother, Jim Suthard and his wife, Roxie, of Citrus Springs, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Carver and her husband, Jonathan, of Slaughters, and Kelly Jones and her husband, Bill, of Madisonville; one brother-in-law, Steve Daugherty and his wife, Joelen, of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Ian Edward Polley and Eli Franklin Polley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, Christian Assembly in Madisonville with Pastor Roy Ellis officiating and Pastor Shannon Embry assisting, and burial to follow at Hicklin Cemetery in Anton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Christian Assembly in Madisonville, and from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Ian Polley, Eli Polley, David Lamb, Jason Suthard, Austin Suthard, Derek Townsend, and Payton Carver.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Christian Assembly Legacy Fund in memory of Patsy “Grammie” Daugherty. Envelopes will be made available at the church or donations may be made online at www.http://christian
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, KY, is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
