David Lynn Cunningham, 68, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, September, 8, 2021, at his home.
David was formerly the assistant superintendent with the City of Madisonville Water Filtration Department. David was a member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Cunningham; son, David Eugene Cunningham; daughter, Karen (Henry) Cunningham Freeman; and sister, Alice Baker.
Private burial: Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
