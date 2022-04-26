CLAY — Welden Lloyd Hughes was born on March 10, 1939, in Clay to the late Alonzo and Ivory Johnson Hughes and passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He graduated from J.W. Million High School and obtained his B.A. from the University of Tampa, Florida in 1979. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as Master Sergeant in 1971 where he served in the Vietnam War in 1970 and visited many countries around the world.
Welden professed his faith in Christ at an early age and was a member of Flower Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Washington Hughes; children, Patrice Cox, Regina Hughes, and Gilbert (Amy) Hughes; his four stepchildren; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Flower Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
A mask is required.
