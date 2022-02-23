Bernard John Wells, 76, of White Plains, KY, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Nashville, TN.
He was born March 23, 1945 in Essex, NY, to the late Dennis Wells and Anna McCarthy Wells. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Wells and Dennis Theodore Wells, Jr.
John was a 27 year retired Army Veteran, who loved serving his country. He loved helping people with his time, treasure, and talent with things such as the Red Cross and Toy Drive. He also loved old Westerns.
He is survived by two daughters, Andrea (Ken) Engelmeyer of Newburgh, IN, and Stephanie (Roger) Vandygriff of White Plains; one son, Jason (Kris) Messamore of Hanson, KY; two sisters, Margaret Daby of New York and Ann Marie Suprenant of New York; two brothers, Thomas Wells of New York and Joseph Wells of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Austin Madden, McKynzie Messamore, Logan Hughes, Samantha Williams,
Taylor Vandygriff, Riley Vandygriff, and Adalyn Vandygriff; and several great grandchildren and his friend for life, Rita Maxwell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday February 24, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. John Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center at 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
