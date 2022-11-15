PROVIDENCE — Phyllis Parker Phillips, 81, of Providence, Ky., passed away peacefully at home on Mon. Oct. 10th, 2022. She spent the last few years battling Alzheimer’s and was cared for by a wonderful team who kept her smiling.
She was born on May 8th, 1941, in Madisonville, Ky., to the late Larman and Lucile (Cavanah) Parker. She graduated from Madisonville High School in 1959 and from Louisville General Hospital’s X-ray Technician program in 1961. She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Occupations Education from the University of Louisville in 1976.
Phyllis was employed by Louisville General Hospital, Trover Clinic Madisonville, and later by James D. Phillips DMD, her husband of 56 years until his death in 2019. She enjoyed living and working in her community and was known for her sense of humor, mischievous nature and loving spirit. Her hobbies and interests included tennis, golf, fishing, boating, traveling, listening to music, singing and spending time with her granddaughter, her pride and joy. Over her lifetime she attended and was active with the Cumberland Presbyterian churches in Madisonville, Providence and Lisman. She especially enjoyed being in the choir, working with youth and counseling at camp.
Phyllis is survived by one daughter, Dr. Paige Warren, son-in-law Dr. Jason Warren, and beloved granddaughter Kendall Warren, all of Henderson, Ky. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Parker Bowles (N.C.), of Madisonville, and several nieces and nephews whom she cherished.
A graveside service will be held privately for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
