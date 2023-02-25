LOUISVILLE — Marshall Edward “Ed” Veazey, 77, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in his Louisville home Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in the presence of loved ones. Ed was born in Madisonville in 1945. His childhood in western Kentucky instilled in him a passion for hard work and a sense of humor. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University. Ed’s careers included college professor and commercial real estate appraiser, which involved moving to Minnesota, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, and finally back to his home state of Kentucky. Ed was an Eagle Scout, a scoutmaster, a member of the Appraisal Institute, a Master Mason of Crescent Hill Lodge #456, and a 32nd Degree Mason in the Louisville Scottish Rite.
Ed and Katherine Eirk first met at Madisonville High School and were married in 1997. They shared a love of horses, travel, and ballroom dancing.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Ed’s excellent caregiver, Mindy Hudgins. Her patience, energy, and empathy were a blessing to Ed and to his family throughout her time with him.
Ed was very proud of his sons and grandson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Edward Veazey; his mother, Alma Corum Veazey Breeden; his stepfather, James Breeden; and his wife, Katherine Eirk.
He leaves behind his sons, Kirk Veazey and Jonathan Veazey (Karen); his sister, Ann Mitchell; his brother, Joe Veazey; his grandson, Austin Veazey; his nieces, Katherine Wisby, Sara Cobb, Debra Veazey, and Laura Knight; and his nephew, James Veazey.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Louisville Orchestra Endowment.
