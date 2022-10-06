Nancy Elizabeth Reynolds 68, of Providence KY, passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022 at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1954, to the late Oscar Whit Reynolds and Reba Lois Reynolds Branson. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Kenneth Reynolds and Larry Branson, one sister Patsy White; step-father, Clyde Branson Jr. which they thought he was the best step-father in the world.
Nancy was a member of Gum Grove General Baptist Church in Providence, She loved her dog lil’ Bit, she loved softball, was a star pitcher, and loved bowling. She was a devoted 911 dispatcher for 22 years, that loved all her police officers and fire department guys.
She is survived by two sisters, Cheryl Ann Reynolds of Providence and Kathy Marie Branson of Providence; a brother, Glenn (Karren) Reynolds of Madisonville, KY. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday October 7, 2022 at White Oak Cemetery with Bro. Barry Cullen officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
