BEULAH — Charles Wayne Cates, 70, of Beulah, near Dawson Springs, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. He worked as a commercial maintenance specialist for U.S. Steel Manufacturing, Accuride Manufacturing and he retired after working with Bremner Manufacturing.
Survivors: wife, Debra Ann Grant Cates, and brothers, Larry Cates (Kerry), Kenny Cates (Debi), and Bobby Cates (Maria).
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Cates’ service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
