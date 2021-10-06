Billy Joe Petitt, 66, of Madisonville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Old Suthards Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 6, 2021 @ 9:43 am
Billy Joe Petitt, 66, of Madisonville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Old Suthards Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.