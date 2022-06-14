Richard Donald Bruce was born August 15, 1939, in Daniel Boone. Richard passed away June 9, 2022, peacefully at home.
Richard retired from the US Navy after 21 years of active service having served on several ships as well as foreign duty stations. Richard was serving on the USS John F. Kennedy at his time of retirement.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Bruce; his mother, Lucy Irene Duncan Bruce; and his brothers, James Andrew Bruce, Joe Bruce, and Ralph Dennis Bruce.
Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Faye Bruce; his children, Ricky Lynn (Patricia) Bruce of Long Neck, Delaware, Patricia Sue Bruce (Robert) Devine of Madisonville, and David Wayne (Sandra) Bruce of San Antonio, Texas; three grandsons, Erick Bruce, Ian Devine, and Robin Bruce; three granddaughters, Stepheni (Nathan) Rodriguez, Tori Bruce, and Tabitha Bruce; five step-grandchildren, Kelly, Michael, Elizabeth, Christina, and Steven; five great-grandchildren, Albert, Heath, Gloriana, Nathan, and Aliyana; and nine step-greatgrandchildren, Drew, Trey, Jace, Elyssa, Talia, Erin, Anthony, Elijah, and Nayeli.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Western Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, with Bro. Ricky Wilson officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Reid Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Reid Walters Funeral Home in Earlington Ky is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
