Mary Hill Lewis, 85, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was a member of Oakley Home General Baptist Church.

Survivors: sons, Roger Stevens and Randy Neal, and daughters, Lana Stevens, Regina Madison, Gayle Stuart, and Vanessa Stevens.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.