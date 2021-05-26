CROFTON — William Donald Miller Jr., 52, of Crofton, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
He was born Nov. 5, 1968, to William Miller Sr. and the late Rebecca Ruth Camplin Carter. William was employed at B&M Carbide and was a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bremen. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Zachary Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Michelle Gaynor Miller; sons Dustin (Jacob) Miller and Dillon Miller, both of Madisonville, and David Miller of Crofton; daughter Amberla Miller of Crofton; father William (Linda) Miller Sr. of Madisonville; sisters Pamela Anderson and Camela Goodman, both of Madisonville; half-brother Donnie Miller of Madisonville; step-grandfather Willie Middleton of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bremen. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Dustin Miller, Dillon Miller, Chris Rich, Eric Melton, Jason Gaynor and Tommy Carter. Honorary pallbearers are David Miller and Javier Gaynor.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
