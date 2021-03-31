Willie Burniece Workman, 78, of the Charleston community of Dawson Springs, passed into the heavenly realm Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Creekwood Nursing Facility in Russellville. She was born May 11, 1942, to Joseph Pollard and Mary Knight Pollard. Mrs. Workman was a graduate of Charleston High School in 1960. She was a member of the Charleston Missionary Baptist Church, and she managed the Charleston Convenience Center for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Harlon Gene Workman; an infant son, Timothy Paul Workman, in 1973; a grandson, Gabriel Rogers-Workman, in 1998; as well as her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Pollard.
Survivors include her two sons, Monte (Darla) Workman and Greg Workman, all of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren, Austin, Kaitlyn and Ashley Workman, all of Dawson Springs; two brothers, Johnny (Linda) Pollard of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and Dale (Linda) Pollard of Hanson; three sisters, Brenda Shepherd of Hopkinsville, Debbie (Bob) Dearing of Princeton and Donna Pollard of Madisonville; and several stepsiblings.
Services will be Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Patrick Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Dunn Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers include Austin Workman, Tyler McKinney, Jordan Adams, Jimbo Lynn, Jason Lynn and David Sewell.
Mrs. Workman’s service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneral
homefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
