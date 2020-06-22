Joe Shoulders, 83, of Manitou, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a lifelong farmer and worked in mine construction. He loved to ginseng hunt and garden. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Dixon. He was the son of the late Ott and Betty Shoulders.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Isaac Shoulders.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Frances Shoulders of Manitou; one son, Cliff Shoulders (LaDonna), of Dixon; one sister, Betty Ruth Osborn, of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Michael Joe Shoulders (Holly), Heather Dawn Riley (Jimmie) and Brandy Michelle Blue (Dylan); several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services was held at 3 p.m. Monday June 22, 2020 at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. Kerry Smith and the Rev. Jimmie Riley officiated. Burial was in Townsend Cemetery in Dixon. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon’s International 8865 Nebo Road, Nebo, KY 42441.
