HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Lora Lee Laffoon King, 39, of Hendersonville, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born in Madisonville, on Jan. 16, 1981. She is preceded in death by her father, Andy Laffoon.
Lora loved being with her friends and spending time with them and just having fun. She moved to Hendersonville with her family in 1987 and attended Hendersonville High School and graduated in 2000. When she was younger, she also enjoyed playing softball.
Lora is survived by her children, Brayden King and Drew Bohannon; mother Diana Laffoon; sister Jenny Laffoon; and fiancée Mike Lee.
A life celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Hendersonville Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville at noon on Thursday, March 5.
