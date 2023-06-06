UTICA — Ricky Lee “Hoghead” Laughary, Jr., 39, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Ricky was a fun loving jokester who always had a smile on his face, a prank to pull, and a laugh that was infectious. He was an avid fisherman no matter the weather and a baller at basketball. He loved all things mechanical; if it had wheels, he would be riding it. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended Sugar Grove Baptist in Fordsville.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Lee Laughary, Sr. and grandparents, Sarah “Mamie” Huggins, Coy (Cindy) Laughary, and Betty J. Buskuehl.
Ricky is survived by his daughters, Brilee and Masi Laughary, who will never know the love, hopes, and dreams Ricky had for them; mother, Elizabeth Laughary; sisters, Tijuana (Joey) Crump, Sarah Laughary, and Talina (Gary) Henry; grandfather, Otho Huggins; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and too many friends to list.
Ricky’s kindness and compassion for others was known by those who loved him best and was shown to the world with his decision to be a KODA Organ Donor.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Covenant Community Church, 115 East 1st St., Beaver Dam, with Bro. Joseph Crump officiating. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service Thursday at the church. All who knew and loved Ricky are welcome to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to KODA. Envelopes will be available at the church. Flowers ordered should be sent to the church.
WE LOVE YOU BIG, SMALLS!
Arrangements by Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
