Phillip Anthony Russo, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence in Prospect, KY.
Mr. Russo was born October 4, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Anthony P. Russo and Nancy S. Russo.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ann Arnold Russo; one daughter, Melissa (Frank) Russo Galensky of Elizabeth, PA, one son, Jaye (Meghan) Russo of Prospect, KY; one brother, James (Jim) Mark Russo of Erie, PA; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Phil was retired from Max Arnold and Sons where he was Vice-President of Wholesale Products in Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. He was active in the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association and the Chevron Petroleum Marketers Association. Phil was a Kentucky Colonel, a past member of the Rotary Club, and past President of the Madisonville Golf and Country Club.
A family memorial service was held followed by a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Russo’s home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Patrick Rudd Foundation, PO Box 1428, Madisonville, KY 42431 or The Women’s Triangle Recovery House, 122 S. Scott St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.