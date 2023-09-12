MORTONS GAP — Trevor Deshawn Drake, 21, of Mortons Gap, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 26, 2002, to Tyree Drake and the late Jaclyn Rickard. Trevor had a smile and sense of humor for those that cared for him; occasionally, he’d stick out his tongue to those same people when he did not like something. He enjoyed snuggles from his dog, Peanut. He was Papaw’s boy, a true bond between those two. Everything was better when Papaw was around.
Preceded in death by his mother, Jaclyn Rickard.
Survived by his grandparents and caregivers, Ruby and Louise Rickard; father, Tyree Drake; grandparents, Phillip and Myrtle Drake; three sisters, Natasha Drake, Tristan Drake, and Jaelyn Drake; and brother, Chase Drake.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church in Nortonville, with Bro. Daniel Vandiver officiating. Burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Bandy Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
