Barbara “Bobbie” T. Mills, 88, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born May 21, 1931 in Bowling Green, KY to the late John F. Tucker, Sr. and Ruth Evelyn Bell Tucker. She was also preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; and grandson, Preston Mills.
Bobbie was a retired Legal Secretary for the law firm of Frymire, Evans, Peyton, Teague and Cartwright. She was also a United Thank Offering Custodian for the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky and a volunteer for the Door of Hope, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, and Baptist Health Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Fred T. “Tom” Mills of Madisonville; daughters, Karin Leigh Mills of Madisonville and Patti (Joe) Omer of Madisonville; two sons, Brett Tucker (Rebecca) Mills of Utica, KY and Kent Thomas (Christy) Mills of Madisonville; six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday January 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.