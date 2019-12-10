James Ray Barnett, 75 of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born October 30, 1944 in Madisonville to the late William H. Barnett and Mary Elizabeth Stone. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Barnett, a granddaughter, Emily Eileen Barnett. and a brother, William Barnett.
He was a US Navy Veteran and a photographer for Lifetouch. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #183.
He is survived by one daughter, Charmayne Phillips of Mt. Juliet, TN; five sons, Troy Ray Barnett of San Antonio, TX, Kevin Barnett of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jefferey Barnett of Clarksville, TN, James Ray Barnett, Jr., of Madisonville and Jeremy Charles Barnett of Washington; three sisters, Joyce Franklin of Nortonville, KY, Yvonne Bourland of Madisonville; and Elaine Perry of Beaumont, TX; one brother, James Earl Kiscaden of Earlington, KY; 12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
