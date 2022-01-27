Shirley Ruth Wooldridge was born on April 7,1934 to the late Verdie L. McNary Brown and Clarence Scisney and stepfather Vonley Brown. She was married for 52 years to the late William A. Wooldridge on February 16, 1952.
Shirley was baptized at an early age and was a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the culinary arts committee. She retired from Exotic Florist where she worked for many years. Shirley loved the Lord, enjoyed cooking, baking, making floral arrangements, but mostly spending time with her family and friends
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Wooldridge; son, Dennis Wooldridge; granddaughter, Faith Scisney; her grandparents; brothers, Leon Brown, Sylvester Brown, Nathaniel Scisney, and Harrold Scisney; sisters, Classie Hopson, Lee Altheon Scisney Rorer, and Margaret Mickey Scisney Tramill.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sheila Wooldridge, Theresa Qualls, Nadine (Tony) Scisney, all of Earlington; brothers, Clarence (Mary) Scisney, of Hanson, Forrest Scisney, of Las Vegas, Frank (Fredia) Scisney, and James (Kerri) Scisney, all from Madisonville; daughter-in-law, Mary Wooldridge, of Texas; grandchildren, Bruce (Annetta) Wooldridge, of Indianapolis, Travis Wooldridge, Troy (Hilary) Wooldridge all from Texas. Vanessa Brown, of Earlington, Ashley Qualls, of Louisville, Anthony Qualls, of Nashville, and DiEshia Myers, of Florence; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be on Friday January 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. with a walk thru visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Both services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Earlington. A mask is required for both services and social distance guidelines will be in place.
