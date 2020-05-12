Matthew Don Dishman, 37, of Clay, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was in the United States Army, where he served 18 months in Iraq and six months in Afghanistan.
He is survived by his parents, Donnie and Ellen Dishman; and sisters Kelsie Dishman and Katie Faulkner.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in New Clay Cemetery in Clay.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.