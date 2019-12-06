Nora Margaret Justice, 93, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born April 13, 1926 in Greenbrier, TN to the late Jack Odell Cherry and Stella Gertrude Cassetty Cherry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Estill Justice; three brothers, and one sister.
Margaret was a member of Covenant Community Church where she taught the Sword Ministry Class. She was the owner and president of Service Radiator. She was an ordained minister in the Church of God. Through her Christian Life she ministered to Fort Campbell soldiers, nursing homes and youth groups. She spent her whole life loving and serving the Lord.
She is survived by three children, Jimmy (Shelia) Justice Sr., Ronnie (Melinda) Justice, and Linda (Roger) Long; one brother, Donald Montgomery of Kansas; eight grandchildren, Anita (Glen) Rudd, Tina Justice, Jimmy (Beverly) Justice Jr., Brian (Kim) Long, Sean (Brandi) Long, Julie Valquez, Jessica (Dale) Bevin, and Ronnie (Heather) Long, Jr.; twenty three great grandchildren, and eleven great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Knight and Chaplain Pat Dew officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Justice Jr., Brian Long, Sean Long, Glen Rudd, Roger Long, and Barry Nance.
