Patricia “Trisha” Corneal, 93, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born January 26, 1968, in Detroit, Michigan to Jim and Mary Shaw.
Trisha worked as an EMT. She enjoyed swimming and working in the yard. She loved her dogs, Zoey and Bella.
She is survived by her husband, Don Corneal of Madisonville; daughter, Kasey Williams; two sons, Patrick Williams and Josh; mother, Mary (Roy) Oldham of Lobelville, Tennessee; sister, Kim Ray of Lobelville; brother, Virgil (Dana) Oldham of Centerville, Tennessee; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.14 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hopkinsville.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
