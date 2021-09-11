Susie Brown, 59, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday at the Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville. She was a member of Wesley Chapel CME Church.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted sons, Jason (Synora) Sutton, Corey (Rebecca) Civils, and Michael (Sharon) Civils; daughter, Whitney Civils; father, Robert Sutton; sisters, Mary (Todd) Martin, Wanda (Mark) Walker, Martha Sutton, Belinda (Travis) Johnson; brothers, Robert (Marcia) Sutton, Jr., and Jimmy (Jordan) Sutton.
Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Wesley Chapel CME Church. A mask is required.
The funeral service is Private.
