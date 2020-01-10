Wayne "Weedhopper" Camplin, 57, of St. Charles, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Camplin; his mother, Helen Anderson; two sons, Steven Adamson and Jason Camplin; and a sister, Susie Smith.
Service: Noon Saturday at Gilliand Ridge Baptist Church, St. Charles. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Reid Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
