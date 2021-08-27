With deepest sorrow we must announce the unexpected passing of Sherry Elaine Hoard Long on July 12th 2021 at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, KY. Sherry was born February 11, 1956 in Madisonville, KY to Byron and Thelma Hoard.
Sherry was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and continued on to Vanderbilt University. Her education was put on hold and she returned to Madisonville for a few years where she met and married William David Long in 1981. Sherry and David had two children Samuel David Long in 1983 and Anna Rachel Long in 1984. Sherry was a stay at home mother until her children entered elementary school when she decided to continue her education with Madisonville Community College followed by graduating from Vanderbilt University. In 1994 our family moved to Louisville KY for Sherry to pursue Law school at the University of Louisville. She practiced law as a prominent lawyer always fighting to help the underdog for what was right for many years before retiring. At the time of her death she was a full-time employee of the U.S. Census Bureau in Jeffersonville, IN.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Byron and Thelma Hoard, ExHusband and best friend William David Long, a brother Byron Hoard and her beloved son and best friend Samuel David Long.
She is survived by her daughter Anna Rachel Long (Matthew) of Louisville, Ky. Also leaving behind her 2 closest sisters Linda Kay Hoard of Madisonville, Ky and Lynn Wilson of Lexington, KY. She also leaves behind a large host of brothers and sisters as she was one of 9 children. Sherry also leaves behind a large number of nieces, nephews, friends, close coworkers and other extended family.
Her passing was very unexpected and as her daughter I believe she is with her son and my father again. It will be an very informal visitation followed by a short eulogy at the end of the service.
Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday August 29, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville. Graveside service to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery as we will be burying Sherry and her son Samuel together so they will be together for eternity. Please join us to share stories, celebrate both of their lives and to comfort one another.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
