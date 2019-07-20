Lucille Zinnia Todd, 96, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was born February 16, 1923 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Amplis Randolph and Cora Shaw Littlepage Randolph. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Houston F. Todd; one daughter, Sue Miller Todd; one son, David Todd; and great great granddaughter, Suri May.
Lucille was a member of First Church of God, where she was a Sunday school teacher for children. She enjoyed cooking with the WCG's and loved gardening, flowers, and birds. She also enjoyed writing poetry.
She is survived by her daughter, June (Donald) Buchanan of Madisonville; two sons, Robert (Brenda) Todd of Madisonville and Maurice (Vicky) Todd of Sebree, KY; eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, and fifteen great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with grandsons, Rev. Dennis Combs and Dwayne Buchanan, officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 1:00 P.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Alan Buchanan, Jamie Buchanan, David Todd, Chris Miller, Daniel Todd, and Jason Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Wilson, Chris Dexter, and Curtis Hurt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
