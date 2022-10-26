EARLINGTON — Glenda Faye Southerland, 78, of Earlington, KY, passed away Friday, October 21st, 2022 peacefully at her residence. She was born August 18th, 1944 in Carbondale, KY to the late Odie Wells and Leona Knight. She is also proceeded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Southerland; her son, Bret Southerland; brothers Howard, Bobby, Charles, Gene, and James Wells; and one sister, Ann Clark.
Glenda was a homemaker her whole life and a party goer in her younger years. She was the magic behind every holiday and added spice and laughs to them all. She was an avid Elvis fan and watched soap operas as often as she could. She very much loved blonde hair dye, nail polish, anything gold, and coffee. She loved being a mother and a wife, but being a grandmother and great grandmother was unmatched. She had many catch phrases that should be trade marked, a very colorful vocabulary, a whistling ability that scared everyone, and a middle finger that always worked perfect. Most of all, she was the most selfless person you could ever meet.
She is survived by her nine children, Lisa Logan of Madisonville, KY, Karen (Andy) Reyes of Madisonville, Tracy (James) Davis of Dawson Springs, KY, Teddi Jo (Ron) Bartels of Ohio, Kathy (Damon) Faughender of Earlington, Kenneth Wesley Southerland of Alaska, Randy (Debbie) Southerland of Madisonville, Tanner (Jennifer) Southerland of Madisonville, and Evan (Marissa) Southerland of Evansville, IN; three brothers, Billy (Betty) Wells, Jerry (Sharon) Wells, and Ray (Dorothy) Wells; 14 grandchildren, many who she had a hand in raising; Brittany Logan of Arizona, Ashley (James) Sharber of Madisonville, Michael Logan of Madisonville, Courtney (Colton) Wallace of Madisonville, Haven Faughender of Earlington, Kaleigh (Alex) Reyes of Madisonville, and Austin Reyes of Madisonville; and several step grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday October 28, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral home with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating, Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. Friday until the service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Southerland, Austin Reyes, Michael Logan, Tanner Southerland, Evan Southerland, and Andy Reyes.
