Noah Lee Miller, 70, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. He was born in Fisk, Missouri, on Oct. 17, 1948, to the late Thurman and Melissa Miller. Mr. Miller was a member of Suthards Missionary Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War who was awarded two Bronze Stars and was a 1967 graduate of South Hopkins High School. He retired from Miller Construction where he had worked as a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his twin brother, Moses D. Miller; and a sister, Edith Ann Miller.
He is survived by one sister, Alice Miller of Dawson Springs; two brothers, Gordon Miller and Roy Miller, both of Dawson Springs; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with the Rev. Sam Haulk officiating. Burial follows at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards with graveside military rites by the 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.