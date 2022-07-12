DAWSON SPRINGS — Barry Edward Boucher, 69, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Boucher was born March 29, 1953, in Madisonville, to the late Jerry and Joyce Haile Boucher. He was a 1971 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, a graduate of the Richmond Police Academy in Richmond, and attended Murray State University for two years. Mr. Boucher spent his entire 41 year career working in law enforcement. He first worked for the Madisonville Police Department and then served as the chief of police in Dawson Springs for 14 1/2 years. He ended his career working with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department. Mr. Boucher was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, camping, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Linda Faye Cope Boucher of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Lisa Ann Boucher of Henderson; a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry Edward and Amberly Boucher of Dawson Springs; a sister, Lisa E. Boucher of Deer Park, Texas; and six grandchildren, Braiden Edward, Holden Cope, Lucas Blake, Bean Grayson, Hudson Reed, and Laiken Clay Boucher.
The funeral service for Mr. Barry Edward Boucher will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408 with Rev. Shalman Radford and Caplain Tim Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Scotty Alexander, Kelly Rager Sawyer, Bennie Davis, Matt Sanderson, Bill Yandell, and Ash Raymond. Frankie Lathan and Dennis Bean will serve as honorary pallbearers. The Madisonville Police Honor Guard will also be in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Dawson Springs Branch Library, 103 W. Ramsey St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Mr. Boucher’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.