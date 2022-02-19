Patricia Faye Garrison, 69, of Dawson Springs, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a restaurant worker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors: daughters, April Schaefer (Ryan) and Jamie Garrison; son, James Garrison; brothers, Rue (Hazel) Duke and Jimmy (Faye) Duke; and sisters, Sherry (Frank) Murphy and Betty (Eddie) McGregor.

Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Shy Flat Cemetery. Visitation: From noon until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral

home.com.